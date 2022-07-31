Saudi Arabia supports Vietnam through development projects

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh receives Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Sau

The team examined the progress of a transport infrastructure construction project in the northern province of Yen Bai. The project aims to build a 30-km road at the cost of over US$20 million, benefiting about 12,000 locals.

They also visited a project to build a 20-km road to the centre of Tan Yen commune in northern Lang Son province, which is implemented with a total fund of about $10 million. Once completed, the project will serve about 10,000 local residents.

During the visit, the team had a working session with representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance on the progress of the projects.

According to the embassy, the Saudi Arabian Government pays great attention to supporting the development of Vietnam through development projects and programmes funded by the SFD.

Over the years, the fund has provided soft loans worth about $179 million to Vietnam to implement 12 development projects and programmes, contributing to boosting the growth of many sectors and enhancing socio-economic development in many areas, helping Vietnam realise Sustainable Development Goals.

VNA