RoK international airport to reopen routes linking Vietnam

The Muan International Airport (Source: muan.go.kr)



International air routes to be reopened will connect the Korean destination to Da Nang, Nha Trang, and Da Lat cities of Vietnam, Bangkok of Thailand, and Ulaanbaatar of Mongolia.

The number of foreign tourists to Vietnam is recovering rapidly after the government completely abolished the Covid-19 prevention measures, including the reinstatement of visa waiver and the exemption from Covid-19 test confirmation for foreign visitors.Statistics show that Vietnam hosted 172,000 foreigner tourists in May, up by 12.8 times year on year and more than 50,000 visitors compared to April.By country, the RoK has so far sent the highest number of visitors to Vietnam this year. As of the end of April, 28,600 Koreans visited Vietnam for tourism purposes, up 195 percent over the same period last year. Americans came second with 23,100 arrivals during the same period, followed by Chinese and Japanese.

Vietnamplus