RoK considers Vietnam key partner in New Southern Policy: President

RoK President Moon Jae-in and visiting Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (L) (Photo: The Blue House)



Son is paying an official visit to the country from February 9 to 11 at the invitation of his RoK counterpart Chung Eui-yong, during which the official is scheduled to attend a meeting of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)’s Southeast Asia Regional Programme (SEARP).

Hosting the Vietnamese minister, President Moon expressed his hope that the two nations will soon elevate their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and recommended the sides increase their collaboration regarding regional and international issues of common interest.He also requested that Vietnam further facilitate RoK firms' operation in the country, particularly those investing in infrastructure, finance, and large-scale projects.Appreciating Vietnam’s coordinating role for the ASEAN-RoK relations during 2021-2024, the President said the Vietnamese FM's current visit to the RoK will contribute to developing his nation’s ties with Vietnam and ASEAN in the time to come.For his part, Son affirmed Vietnam highly values and wants to foster its relations with the RoK, particularly in organising activities in celebration of the 30th founding anniversary of their bilateral diplomatic relationship and in lifting the ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership this year.He suggested the sides maintain regular high-level exchanges and interactions, create a favourable political environment and effectively implement mechanism for cooperation expansion, especially in economy, trade, investment, and post-pandemic recovery.The diplomat highlighted the goal of raising bilateral trade to US$100 billion in 2023 and the need to enhance bilateral collaboration in culture, education tourism, labour, people-to-people exchange, and citizen protection.It is also necessary to maintain the bilateral cooperation at multilateral forums, he added.He stressed Vietnam will fulfill its role of coordinator for ASEAN-RoK relations for 2021 – 2024 to achieve more practical and effective progress in the ties.The Vietnamese minister hoped that the two nations will continue to coordinate and affirm their stance on maintaining peace, stability and legal order at sea, respecting the freedom of navigation and overflight and settling the East Sea disputes by peaceful means on the basis of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).The sides should continue to support the building of a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in accordance with international law and the UNCLOS, Son noted.

Vietnamplus