Prime Minister hosts UN representatives in Vietnam

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

At the event, Chinh stated Vietnam highly values the UN's achievements since its establishment. The UN continues to play a very important role in preventing conflicts, upholding international law, promoting sustainable development and climate change response, and protecting human rights, he added.

The PM emphasized that Vietnam always treasures the UN’s valuable assistance for the country over the past four decades. At this difficult time of the country's current fight against Covid-19, the UN’s aid has came in forms of medical equipment and supplies, professional and policy advice on pandemic prevention and control, socio-economic recovery and development, with a commitment to supplying Vietnam with 38.9 million doses of vaccines this year through the COVAX Facility.

He suggested that the UN organizations boost the COVAX Facility’s vaccine support for Vietnam, promote vaccine production research and cooperation in the country, and provide medical supplies and assist Vietnam in accessing treatment drugs.

Chinh also asked the UN to offer resources and policy consultancy to help Vietnam safely and flexibly adapt to and effectively control the epidemic; promote socio-economic recovery and development post pandemic, transform its economic model, and ensuring social security.

The Government leader affirmed that strengthening cooperation with and participation in the UN is a priority in the nation’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralization of relations, and proactive, comprehensive, extensive and effective international integration.

Vietnam has been always an active member of the UN, contributing to the the organization's joint efforts in response to global challenges, peace promotion, and sustainable development, Chinh said.

The Prime Minister asked the UN to support Vietnam in carrying out key tasks and strategic breakthroughs set out by the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Congratulating Vietnam on controlling the fourth wave of Covid-19, the participating UN representatives expressed their impressions at the nation's all-people approach to the pandemic fight and its treatment of Covid-19 patients.

They said they welcome the Vietnamese Government's resolution on recovery and safe adaptation to the pandemic, adding that the UN will continue to accompany and support the country in economic recovery and development.

They also appreciated the nation’s role, position and active participation in the UN Security Council and other UN mechanisms and forums, thereby contributing to consolidating and promoting peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

