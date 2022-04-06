Prime Minister hosts Panamanian Foreign Minister

An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh lauded the socio-economic achievements and the dynamic development of Panama and briefed the guest on Vietnam’s attainments during the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) cause and Covid-19 control, as well as measures to speed up post-pandemic economic recovery.



The Vietnamese leader spoke highly of cooperation efforts and results made by the two countries over the years, especially in politics, diplomacy, economy and trade. He suggested that ministries and sectors of both sides should continue to work closely together to further boost bilateral economic, trade and investment partnership to match the potential, strength and aspirations of both countries.



The PM said he hopes Panama will become a bridge for Vietnamese products to reach the Latin American market, and pledged that Vietnam will serve as a gateway for Panama to enter Southeast Asia. Both sides should focus on strengthening cooperation in transport, logistics, making full use of the canals and ports of Panama as well as the position of Vietnam - one of the 20 economies with largest trade scale in the world - in the global supply chain.



In order to make bilateral relations more practical and effective, PM Chinh proposed that ministries and sectors of both sides increase the exchange of delegations and meetings on the sidelines of international events, while enhancing the efficiency of the Vietnam-Panama joint committee on economic, trade and investment cooperation, and strengthening collaboration in potential areas such as trade, maritime transport, finance-banking and agriculture.



PM Chinh also asked Panama, one of few countries in the world that have minus carbon emission, to share experience with Vietnam in applying green technologies and improving national capacity in sustainable development governance.



He highlighted Vietnam’s strong commitments in responding to climate change, including the implementation of mechanisms under the Paris Agreement, towards achieving net zero emissions in 2050.



For her part, Panamanian FM Érika Mouynes congratulated Vietnam on the country’s achievements in the Doi Moi cause and Covid-19 control, expressing belief in the success of Vietnam’s post-pandemic economic recovery program and sustainable development.



She affirmed that the Panamanian Government hopes to further bolster ties with Vietnam, and pledged that Panama will work closely with the Vietnamese side to implement the ideas suggested by PM Chinh, including maintaining delegation exchange and meetings between the two countries as well as effective coordination at international multilateral forums, and promoting trade and investment ties and collaboration in climate change response and green and sustainable growth, thus further bolstering the friendship and multifaceted partnership between the two countries.







VNA