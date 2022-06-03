Prime Minister hosts Chief of General Staff of Lao People’s Army

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) welcomes Lt. Gen. Khamliang Outhakaysone, Deputy Minister of National Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Lao People’s Army, on June 2. (Photo: VNA)



The host said the Vietnamese Party, State, Government, and people attach great importance to the reinforcement of ties with Laos and will continue working to strengthen the two countries’ traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation.

Vietnam’s consistent policy is to keep exerting utmost efforts with the strongest resolve to join Laos in promoting their close-knit relations in all areas, including defence cooperation, in a substantive and effective manner for the sake of peace, stability and development in each country, as well as peace in the region and the world at large, he emphasised.The PM added defence cooperation is among the important pillars of the Vietnam - Laos relations, so stepping up bilateral defence ties is one of Vietnam’s top priorities.Informing his host about the outcomes of the talks between the general staff of the Vietnamese and Lao armies earlier the same day, Khamliang Outhakaysone, who is paying an official visit, said the two sides agreed on many practical issues so as to effectively implement agreements reached by their countries’ leaders.He congratulated Vietnam on its achievements in socio-economic development, the Covid-19 combat, along with the successful organisation of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).PM Chinh held that amid the complex and unpredictable global situation, Vietnam and Laos should be more united and unanimous while making stronger efforts, having a good grasp of the situation, and further sharing information so as to stay proactive in responding to any adversities in each country, the region, and the world.He asked the two armies to seriously and effectively implement the agreements between senior Vietnamese and Lao leaders, including increasing sharing experience in armed forces and Party building; training personnel; building a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation, and development; conducting joint border patrols; fighting smuggling and drug trafficking; and coordinating to deal with regional and international issues.

Vietnamplus