President Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits Vietnamese in Thailand. (Photo: VNA)



At the meeting, the President noted that his official visit to Thailand has been a success, with five important documents signed on this occasion.

President Phuc expressed his hope that Vietnamese in Thailand will continue their solidarity and mutual support to contribute to both nations. (Photo: VNA)



The diplomat conveyed proposals of the overseas Vietnamese in order to improve the position of Thai people of the Vietnamese origin.



Nguyen Ngoc Thin, president of the general association of Vietnamese in Thailand, called on the Vietnamese government to pay more attention to launching Vietnamese language courses and work to enhance educational cooperation between the two countries.



President Phuc is in Thailand for an official visit to the country and attendance at the 29th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Bangkok from November 16-19, at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Phuc expressed his hope that Vietnamese in Thailand will continue their solidarity and mutual support to contribute to both nations, observe local law, and preserve the Vietnamese culture, especially their mother tongue.The leader said the two governments have agreed to establish centers of Thai and Vietnamese languages.Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh said Vietnamese people in Thailand have actively contributed to the homeland, especially during the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and the settlement of natural disaster consequences in the central region.

Vietnamplus