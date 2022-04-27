President Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives Lao Vice President Pany Yathotou

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) shakes hands with Vice President of Laos Pany Yathotou (Photo: VNA)

President Phuc made the statement while hosting a reception in Hanoi for Vice President of Laos Pany Yathotou, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam.



The Vietnamese President spoke highly of the contributions made by the Lao Vice President to the development of Laos-Vietnam special relations and congratulated Laos on the country’s important achievements in recent years.



He expressed his belief that under the leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), its people will effectively carry out the resolution issued at the 11th National Congress of the LPRP as well as the socio-economic development plan for 2021–2025, bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control, and revive the economy.



Welcoming the results of talks held earlier the same day between the Lao Vice President and her Vietnamese counterpart Vo Thi Anh Xuan, President Phuc underlined that, to promote the efficiency of the bilateral cooperation, the two sides should collaborate in order to carry out agreements reached by high-ranking officials, particularly the outcomes of a State visit by the Vietnamese President to Laos in August 2021.



The two countries were urged to seek new sources and orientations for cooperation projects, especially strategic infrastructure that connects the two economies and capitalize on the seaport system and 17 free trade agreements Vietnam has signed, including the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), so as to expand markets for exports of both Vietnam and Laos.



He stressed the need to enhance cooperation in defense, security, education-training, healthcare, people-to-people exchanges, partnerships between localities, and continue supporting each other at international forums, especially in maintaining solidarity and the central role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



For her part, Vice President Yathotou voiced her delight at paying an official visit to Vietnam in her new position and conveyed regards from General Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith to President Phuc and high-ranking officials of Vietnam.



She highly valued the Vietnamese people’s recent achievements in all fields, especially in the implementation of the resolution issued at the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.



She also thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for their support to Laos during the past struggle for national independence as well as the current cause of national construction, protection and development, pledging that she will spare no efforts in strengthening the Laos-Vietnam great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.



The two sides underscored the significance of the ‘Vietnam - Laos, Laos - Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022’ and agreed to hold activities marking the 60th founding anniversary of their diplomatic ties, and 45 years of the signing of the Vietnam - Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, thereby contributing to bolstering sentiments among people of the two countries, particularly younger generations.

