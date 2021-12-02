President Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets Russian Prime Minister

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin during their meeting in Moscow on December 1 as part of the former's official visit to Russia. (Photo: VNA)

The President affirmed the Party and State of Vietnam always keep in mind Russia’s assistance for Vietnam in the past and at present, and attach importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia.



Vietnam considers Russia a leading priority partner in its foreign policy, he said, while expressing his delight at achievements Russia has obtained in recent times.



Host and guest focused their discussion on cooperation between the two countries in areas, especially economics, while expressing their pleasure with the continued expansion in bilateral trade and investment cooperation despite impacts of Covid-19.



They spoke highly of outcomes of the 23rd meeting of the Vietnam-Russia Inter-governmental Committee on Economic-Trade and Scientific-Technological Cooperation that took place in October.



The two sides agreed to facilitate bilateral trade, including making the most of preferences of the Vietnam and the Asia-Europe Economic Union free trade agreement, and encouraging the implementation of large investment projects in areas that both sides are strong in such as industry, agriculture and infrastructure.



They affirmed determination to maintain and expand cooperation in energy and oil and gas in Vietnam and Russia – one of the key pillars in the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership.

President Phuc and PM Mishustin reached consensus on orientations and measures to boost collaboration in the fields of education-training, science-technology, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchange.



They agreed to enhance cooperation in Covid-19 vaccine and drug production.



PM Mishustin affirmed the Russian Government treasures and wishes to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam and will closely coordinate with the Vietnamese Government, particularly within the framework of the Vietnam-Russia Intergovernmental Committee on Economic-Trade and Scientific-Technological Cooperation, to carry out effectively agreements reached between Presidents Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Vladimir Putin.

President Phuc wished that the Russian Government continues to create favorable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live and work in Russia.



On the occasion, the President conveyed the invitation to visit Vietnam from Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to PM Mishustin.

