President Nguyen Xuan Phuc congratulates RoK President-elect

RoK President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol at a press conference at the National Assembly headquarters in Seoul on March 10, 2022. (Photo: YONHAP/VNA)

In his message, President Phuc stressed Vietnam is willing to cooperate closely with the RoK Government in effectively, comprehensively and practically fostering the two nations’ relations in both bilateral and multilateral issues, thus contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and in the world.



Vietnam and the RoK established bilateral diplomatic relations on December 22, 1992. They are working to raise their two-way trade to US$100 billion by 2023 and $150 billion by 2030.







VNA