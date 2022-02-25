President Nguyen Xuan Phuc begins State visit to Singapore

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L, front row) arives in Singapore (Photo: VNA)

The President, his spouse and the high-level Vietnamese delegation were welcomed at the airport by Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phuoc Dung.

During the visit, the Vietnamese President is scheduled to meet his Singaporean counterpart, hold talks with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and meet with Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin.

These high-level meetings aim to promote cooperation agreements signed by the two countries, discuss new joint programmes, and deepen the Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership. Ministries, sectors and enterprises of the two countries will also exchange documents for bilateral collaboration in many fields including economy, trade, defence, information and communications, and science-technology.

President Phuc will also attend and speak at the Vietnam-Singapore Business Dialogue and receive many leading Singaporean companies.

Forty nine years after establishing diplomatic relations and nine years following lifting their ties to a strategic partnership, Vietnam-Singapore trade hit US$8.3 billion in 2021, and over US$783 million in January 2022, up 23.3 percent and 6.8 percent year-on-year, respectively. Singapore is now one of the three biggest foreign investors in Vietnam with nearly 2,900 projects worth $66 billion in total.

VNA