President hosts Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Switzerland





The State leader hailed the contributions by Rosler to the Vietnam-Germany strategic partnership either as a German politician in the past or a business leader and Vietnam’s Honorary Consul in Switzerland at present.Noting the fast recovery of tourism in Vietnam, President Phuc said he hopes more and more tourists and businesses from Europe will come to Vietnam.According to the President, although the EVFTA has opened up opportunities for trade and investment ties between Vietnam and Germany and Switzerland, bilateral trade between Vietnam and those countries decreased in 2021 due to the pandemic. Phuc urged the three countries to act to further bolster economic, trade and investment cooperation.He asked Rosler to continue working to promote the Vietnam-Germany strategic partnership and the Vietnam-Switzerland friendship and collaboration, particularly the early signing of a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). He added that he hopes European businesses will invest in innovation and hi-tech fields in Vietnam.The Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Switzerland informed his host that he is advancing cooperation projects on tourism development, particularly human resources training. He called for the early opening of a direct air service between Vietnam and Switzerland, and pledged to advocate the early signing of the FTA between Vietnam and the EFTA.

VNA