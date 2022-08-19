President hosts former Special Ambassador for Vietnam-Japan

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) receives former Special Ambassador for Vietnam-Japan Sugi Ryotaro in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

The State leader thanked the former Special Ambassador for Vietnam-Japan for his active contribution to the relations between the two countries over the past 30 years, particularly through the organization of major cultural exchanges.



The former special ambassador expressed his wish to work to promote Vietnam-Japan cooperation in health care in his role as senior advisor to Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.



He also hoped to work with Vietnam in crime prevention and control in his position as a special advisor to the Ministry of Justice in this field.



At the event. (Photo: SGGP)



The president said he hopes the former special ambassador, with his rich experience, warm sentiment and precious understanding about Vietnam, will continue to propose initiatives and activities to strengthen the friendship and mutual understanding between the two peoples. President Phuc appreciated the suggestion of the former special ambassador. He asked Vietnamese ministries and sectors to coordinate with the Japanese embassy in planning practical cooperative activities matching the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership.

VNA