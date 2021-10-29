President addresses online high-level debate on UN-AU cooperation

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the event. (Photo: VNA)



The debate took the theme “Renewing solidarity to successfully deliver peace and security in a changing conflict environment”.

In his speech, President Phuc said many African countries have still suffered prolonged consequences of colonialism and slavery regime, as well as conflicts, terrorism, extreme violence, transnational crimes, climate change, food and water source insecurity.In order to help them with national reconstruction and development, response to and recovery in the post-pandemic period, he suggested that they should strongly improve self-resilience to deal with internal affairs, promote trust building and dialogues, enhance women and youth empowerment.The African nations were advised to continue fostering friendship, expanding cooperation and integration, consolidating multilateralism, and upholding the spirit of abiding by international law and the UN Charter.President Phuc proposed the UN and AU pioneer in the implementation of the Initiative on Silencing the Guns in Africa by 2030, the UN Agenda 2030 and Africa’s Agenda 2063 on Sustainable Development, and fully and effectively step up the strategic partnership between the UNSC and the AU’s Peace and Security Council.His other suggestions included expanding cooperation among regional organisations to improve their capacity of preventing and addressing conflicts, coping with regional and global challenges; supporting comprehensive exchange and cooperation between ASEAN and the AU; and strengthening food security to contribute to socio-economic stability.The President stressed that Vietnam always stands side by side with African nations to overcome difficulties, expand effective coordination towards peace and development, and offer medical supplies to fight the pandemic.He also expressed his wish that Vietnam would soon become an observer of the AU after the country had sent many military officers and doctors to join UN missions in South Sudan and the Central African Republic.At the event, the UNSC adopted its Presidential Statement on strengthening cooperation between the UN and the AU.