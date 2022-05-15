PM visits hotel where President Ho Chi Minh used to work in Boston

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits Omni Parker House Hotel in Boston, the capital of Massachusetts where late President Ho Chi Minh used to work from 1911 to 1913. (Photo: VGP)

Massachusetts is one of the destinations in President Ho Chi Minh's journey to seek a way for national liberation, where he studied history and learned about the struggle for national independence, freedom and reunification of the American people.



A number of mementos in the kitchen where he worked more than 100 years ago are still kept by the hotel.



Old documents with many pictures and articles about the daily life of Boston people in the previous period which was hung at the hotel, with words saying that Ho Chi Minh used to work as pastry chef of Parker from 1911 to 1913.



In the guestbook, PM Chinh expressed his emotion when visiting the Omni Parker House Hotel where great President Ho Chi Minh, the hero of national liberation and the world's cultural celebrity once worked. He sincerely thanked the hotel's managers and staff for carefully preserving the items.



He hoped that the hotel will continue to be a meaningful stopover for Vietnamese and international friends who are interested in learning about President Ho Chi Minh's journey to find a way to save the country as well as his contributions to laying the foundation for the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and the US, connecting the ideas of independence and freedom for the prosperous development of the two nations and interests their people.

VNA