PM suggests strengthening ASEAN-US strategic partnership in different aspects

PM Pham Minh Chinh attends the 9th ASEAN-US Summit.



The PM described the active, constructive presence of powers, including the US, as an important factor to ensure peace, cooperation, development and security in the region.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) wants to be fully shared and consulted on arrangements and agreements that would affect the regional balance, thereby avoiding suspicions and maintaining trust, he said.PM Chinh spoke highly of the US’s efforts to promote multilateral cooperation and cope with global challenges, especially those regarding the digital economy, green growth and climate change.He thanked the US for its timely and practical assistance to ASEAN member countries, including Vietnam, in the Covid-19 fight.The PM suggested the US help ASEAN improve its early-warning capacity for medical emergencies, and called on US firms that produce vaccines and treatment drugs to quickly fulfill vaccine contracts with ASEAN countries, including Vietnam.It is necessary to enhance cooperation in reviving trade and investment flows, creating optimal conditions for businesses to return to each other's markets, he said, proposing the US further assist the ten-member bloc in narrowing development gaps and connecting regions.For security “hot spots” like the East Sea, PM Chinh said constructive approach and responsible behaviour play an important role in handling risks, contributing to stability and development.He expressed his hope that the US will actively join and cooperate with ASEAN in ensuring peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea, in the spirit of respecting law and peacefully settle all disputes and differences via diplomatic measures and on the basis of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).The PM also shared the US’s concerns, saying he hopes that the US will back ASEAN to play a more active role in efforts seeking sustainable solutions to the Myanmar issue.At the event, participating countries welcomed progress made in the two sides’ multifaceted cooperation and agreed to prioritise collaboration for effective Covid-19 control and support each other in sustainable recovery.ASEAN leaders welcomed the US’s commitment to helping ASEAN enhance medical capacity and providing more vaccine, while calling on the US to strengthen cooperation in researching, developing and producing vaccine and medicine for Covid-19 treatment.US President Joe Biden reaffirmed the US commitment to strengthening its partnership with ASEAN and underscored the importance of the US-ASEAN ties to the future of a region of over 1 billion people, as well as to security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.He expressed support for ASEAN’s centrality in efforts to build a regional structure based on rules and values and principles stated in the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).The US President said the country has presented more than US$200 million for Covid-19 response and 40 million doses of vaccine to ASEAN members. The US will continue to support the region in the fight against the pandemic and carry out the ASEAN-US Health Futures initiative, Biden stated.The President announced the intent to provide up to US$102 million in new initiatives to expand the US-ASEAN Strategic Partnership to support the region’s recovery from Covid-19, address the climate crisis, promote economic growth, and develop human capital.Amid complicated developments in the region and the world, the two sides reaffirmed the significance of maintaining peace, security and stability in the region.The US voiced support of the ASEAN’s principled stance on the East Sea, and welcomed ASEAN’s promoting cooperation, dialogue and trust building, ensuring the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and working to build an effective and binding Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in accordance with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).The US President expressed support for ASEAN efforts to promote dialogue and reconciliation and assist Myanmar in seeking solutions to stabilize the situation.At the end of the summit, the two sides adopted the ASEAN-US Leaders' Statement on Digital Development that aims to promote digital transformation and narrow digital gaps in ASEAN.