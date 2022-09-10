PM receives Minister - Head of Lao PM’s Office

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Minister - Head of the Lao Prime Minister’s Office Alounxai Sounnalath. (Photo: SGGP)

Briefing the guest about Vietnam’s socio-economic situation, PM Chinh affirmed that Vietnam is ready to stand side by side with Laos to deal with socio-economic issues amid uncertain and complicated developments in the world.



He expressed his delight that two-way trade topped US$950 million in the first eight months of this year, up 24 percent from the same period last year. The Vietnamese Government provided $733 billion in aid for the Lao counterpart and the sum was disbursed for training and projects.



Hailing the Lao PM's Office and the Vietnamese Government Office for regularly sharing experience, the PM suggested they effectively implement the Memorandum of Understanding on the cooperation plan for the 2022-2023 period; work closely together to step up the implementation of agreements reached during the Lao PM’s visit to Vietnam early this year; and prepare for high-level visits and remaining activities during the 2022 Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Year of Solidarity and Friendship.



PM Chinh asked the two sides to actively coordinate to address problems so as to accelerate the progress of cooperation projects; create all possible favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses to invest in Laos and Lao enterprises to do business in Vietnam, especially those in agriculture.



He added that Vietnam is considering the continued purchase of electricity from Laos's projects.



Alounxai, for his part, informed the PM about the results of his earlier talks with the Vietnamese Government Office.



The minister affirmed that Laos always treasures and wants to preserve, nurture and develop its great friendship and special solidarity with Vietnam.



He pledged to actively implement directions and agreements by the two countries’ senior leaders, thus contributing to fostering the special solidarity and friendship nurtured by generations of Party and State leaders and people of both nations.







VNA