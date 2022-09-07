PM receives Governor of Phnom Penh

PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives Governor of Phnom Penh Khuong Sreng (Photo: VNA)

Chinh hailed Khuong Sreng's ongoing visit to Vietnam as an important event during Vietnam-Cambodia, Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Year 2022 on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic ties.



Despite the Covid-19 pandemic over the past two years, two-way trade surged by 79.1% to US$9.54 billion in 2021. Vietnam has run188 valid projects worth $2.8 billion in Cambodia, ranking first in ASEAN and among five biggest investors in Cambodia.



Vietnam always treasures and gives high priority to fostering fine neighborliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability with Cambodia, he said, adding that the Vietnamese Government always offers all possible support to cooperation between the two countries’ localities.



The PM suggested boosting bilateral ties in the building and protection of borderline for peace, friendship, cooperation and development; border economy, education-training, cultural exchange and tourism.



He said Vietnam is ready to help Cambodia successfully organize the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summit and related meetings in November as well as the 32nd SEA Games in 2023.



He suggested authorities of Phnom Penh work closely with the Vietnamese side to deal with issues related to the two countries’ citizens in border areas, thus protecting their legitimate rights and interests. He also wished Phnom Penh would continue creating favorable conditions for Cho Ray – Phnom Penh Hospital project.



Khuong Sreng agreed with the PM’s proposals to cultivate bilateral ties.



Both sides promised to raise young generations’ awareness about bilateral ties and wished to further deepen traditional friendship and solidarity between the two nations.

VNA