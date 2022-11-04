PM Pham Minh Chinh to visit Cambodia, attend 40th, 41st ASEAN Summits

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will pay an official visit to Cambodia from November 8-9 and attend the 40th and 41st Summits of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and related summits from November 10-13.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)
The Foreign Ministry said the PM’s visit and attendance of the events will be made at the invitation of Cambodian Prime Minister and Chair of ASEAN 2022 Samdech Techo Hun Sen.
Authorities in Vietnam are looking for possibilities and taking necessary measures to repatriate the imperial golden seal of the Nguyen Dynasty that has set to be auctioned soon by a Paris-based action house, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.