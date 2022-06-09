PM hosts visiting Indian defense minister

PM Pham Minh Chinh (right) receives Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Hanoi on June 8 (Photo: VNA)

The sides have made unremitting efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation on the basis of trust, sincerity and responsibility and in a practical, effective and appropriate manner in contribution to building the nations’ strong armies and protecting their sovereignty and territorial integrity, Mr. Chinh said.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State, Government, and people always value and want to foster the country’s traditional friendship and strategic partnership with India based on the sides’ connections in history and culture, similar values and benefits, strategic trust and mutual understanding, and commitments to international law.

In the coming time, the two countries should continue to coordinate well in organizing activities in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations; and to effectively implement their signed cooperation agreements and documents, Chinh noted.

The PM wished India to support Vietnam in disease prevention and control; high-quality human resources training; digital transformation promotion; climate change response, natural disaster prevention and control; and green and circular economy development.

He said he appreciates India's role at international and regional forums, as well as the strong coordination and support shared between the two countries, especially at the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement.

He said Vietnam hopes that India, as a major power in the region, will take practical initiatives and actions to promote the solidarity and centrality of ASEAN in the regional security architecture, as well as the effective implementation of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The Government leader stated Vietnam and India need to actively support and participate in multilateral activities organized by each side, especially those within the framework of the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting Plus and activities between ASEAN and India.

The Government of Vietnam will create the most favorable conditions for the defense ministries and militaries of the two countries to increase exchanges, improve understanding, strengthen mutual trust, and cooperate together for mutual benefits, he stressed.

For his part, Rajnath Singh agreed with his host’s recommendations, particularly regarding the effective implementation of the Joint Vision Statement on India-Vietnam Defense Partnership towards 2030 and a memorandum of understanding on mutual support in logistics between the two defense ministries, both freshly signed.

He said he supports the practical and effective realization of the UNCLOS in contribution to creating an environment of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Mr. Chinh took the occasion to send his invitation to Indian PM Narendra Modi to visit Vietnam at a proper time.

Vietnamplus