PM holds phone talks with Chinese counterpart

PM Pham Minh Chinh at the phone talks with Chinese counterpart. (Photo: VNA)

Both sides vowed to realize common important perceptions reached during recent talks between Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, toward bringing Vietnam – China ties to a new development period with higher political trust and more effective and practical cooperation.



On the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of National Day of China (October 1), he believed that China will fulfill the goal of building a modern, strong, democratic and civilized socialist country.



Wishing the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) a success, the PM also took the occasion to thank the Chinese Government and people for providing Vietnam with millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses and medical equipment when the pandemic broke out in the country.



Li congratulated Vietnam on its important achievements in pandemic control and socio-economic development, especially curbing inflation and maintaining a high economic growth amid difficulties.



The two sides agreed to facilitate all-level visits, especially making the best preparations for high-level visits following the 20th National Congress of the CPC, deepen practical ties as well as exchanges and travelling between their people.



PM Chinh suggested both sides work closely together to lift two-way trade in a stable and balanced manner. He asked China to create favorable conditions for customs clearance, expand imports and step up the opening of market for Vietnamese farm produce, fully resume the operation of border gate pairs and improve the capacity of customs clearance, as well as make the best use of opportunities from multilateral free trade agreements.



He also proposed China enhance hi-quality investment in fields of Vietnam’s demand, deal with existing issues in joint projects, soon open more commercial flights between the two nations, work more closely with Vietnam to effectively cope with newly emerging challenges, ensure energy, food, water and cyber security and enhance the sharing of experience in stabilizing macro-economy, controlling inflation and propelling growth.



Li suggested both sides enhance strategic connectivity, step up economic-trade-investment ties, particularly in manufacturing and agriculture, maintain supply and manufacturing chains, and uphold each side’s strengths to tap the global market.



China is ready to resume people-to-people exchange activities, welcome Vietnamese students to return to China and increase the frequency of commercial flights between both sides, he said.



On territorial border issues, the two sides promised to continue effectively maintaining channels to discuss border issues on mainland and at sea, properly settle differences to maintain common peace and stability.



The Vietnamese PM suggested both sides continue realizing three legal documents on land border between Vietnam and China; jointly maintain peace and stability, and properly handle maritime issues in the spirit of high-level common perceptions and the Vietnam – China Agreement on basic principles guiding the settlement of issues at sea, accelerate talks about issues at sea, and settle disputes and disagreements by peaceful means in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



The two leaders pledged to direct both sides to continue upholding mechanisms about negotiations on demarcation and cooperation at sea, fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea together with ASEAN member states, toward reaching a practical, effective and efficient Code of Conduct in the East Sea in line with international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS.







