PM Chinh meets RoK President in Phnom Penh

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) meets RoK President Yoon Suk-yeol in Phnom Penh on November 12 (Photo: VNA)



At the meeting, held on the sidelines of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related meetings, PM Chinh welcomed the RoK leader's first participation in an ASEAN summit, and extended Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's invitation to visit Vietnam to President Yoon.

He expressed sympathy to the RoK over the tragic incident that happened in Itaewon, Yongsan district of Seoul, on October 29, and thanked the RoK Government for coordinating closely with Vietnam in supporting the family of the Vietnamese victim in the incident.The two sides shared pleasure at the development of the bilateral relationship, and agreed to strengthen political trust, increase the exchange of delegations at all levels, and promote cooperation in digital transformation and green growth.PM Chinh proposed that the two sides continue to bolster their collaboration in economy, investment, trade, and official development assistance (ODA).He asked for the RoK's support in industrialisation and modernisation as well as cultural industry development, and continuous assistance for Vietnamese citizens and Vietnamese-origin Koreans in the RoK to settle down and make more contributions to the socio-economic growth of both the RoK and Vietnam.For his part, President Yoon affirmed that his country attaches great importance to the relations with the ASEAN, including the strategic partnership with Vietnam in its overall Indo-Pacific Strategy.The RoK is willing to work with Vietnam in areas of its strength and Vietnam’s demand such as digital transformation, cyber security, and biotechnology, he stated.

