PM calls on ASEAN Plus Three nations to promote strengths in handling crisis

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the summit (Source: VNA)



Addressing the 24th APT Summit held virtually on the day, Chinh recommended the nations promote a new approach that is flexible, safe, and adaptable to the new normal condition. Accordingly, it is necessary to focus on cooperation in capacity improvement, especially vaccine and treatment drug self-sufficiency.



The PM proposed that the countries study the establishment of a social welfare network in the region.

He emphasised the APT cooperation needs to make further active contributions to sustaining the regional peace, security, and stability, while requesting the Chinese, Japanese, and Republic of Korea partners back ASEAN efforts in building the East Sea into an area of peace, friendship, and cooperation.

Chinh affirmed that ASEAN is willing to take part in and contribute to the process of dialogue and collaboration for sustainable peace, humanitarian issues, and denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

At the summit, participating leaders commended progresses made in the APT cooperation over the past time and agreed to effectively implement the APT Cooperation Work Plan 2018-2022.

They agreed to prioritise engagements in response to Covid-19, easing its socio-economic impacts, boosting a comprehensive recovery toward sustainable growth, and considering the lifting of travel restrictions among nations in the region when the conditions are safe.

They were also committed to promoting the liberation of trade and regional economic connectivity, as well as early ratifying and implementing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea affirmed their continued support for ASEAN initiatives on Covid-19 prevention and control. They said they will continue to provide vaccines and medical equipment for ASEAN member countries.

The three dialogue partners also affirmed to strengthen assistance for and engagement with ASEAN in such new fields as digital transformation, digital economy, e-commerce, and the implementation of sustainable development goals.

Concluding the summit, APT leaders passed their Statement on Cooperation on Mental Health among Adolescents and Young Children.