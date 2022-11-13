PM attends ASEAN summits with partners in Phnom Penh

Leaders of China, Japan and the RoK at the ASEAN+3 Simmit (Photo: VNA)

At the ASEAN+3 Summit, PM Chinh underscored that in the current context, the ASEAN and the three partners should take the leading role and stay persistent to multilateralism, trade facilitation and the opening of doors for all chances.

He lauded the cooperation of the ASEAN and partners in the pandemic fight over the past two years, especially the provision of vaccines and medical equipment by China, Japan and the RoK to ASEAN countries.

Regarding future cooperation orientations, PM Chinh stressed the need to give top priority to safe trade resumption and the reopening of economies, and showed support to the establishment of an ASEAN+3 green growth cooperation mechanism.

Leaders of ASEAN and India at the 19th ASEAN-India Summit (Photo: VNA)

He pledged that Vietnam will do its best for the peace, stability and prosperity of ASEAN+3 countries, and proposed the countries to continue to promote the spirit of straightforward dialogue, friendly neighborliness, harmonized interest and shared risk, contributing to creating healthy, rules-based competition, minimizing conflicts, and preventing conflicts.

At the summit, participants underlined the need to continue to work closely together to effectively control Covid-19. They agreed on the necessity to promote the opening of markets and the resumption of trade activities as well as trade facilitation.

Leaders of ASEAN and the US at the 19th ASEAN-India Summit (Photo: VNA)

At the 19th ASEAN-India Summit, the leaders agreed to ensure the continuity of trade and investment flows, give priority to speeding up recovery, support each other to improve healthcare capacity, and promote sustainable maritime cooperation.

In his remarks, PM Chinh underlined that the ASEAN always attaches great importance to promoting relations with India in all fields, suggesting that ASEAN and India coordinate and contribute more responsibly and effectively to peace, security, stability and prosperity in the region, ensuring regional law-based order, equal behaviors, mutual respect and cooperation for common development.

The Vietnamese leader emphasized that the two sides should give high priority to sustainable maritime cooperation, and suggested that India continue to open its door wider for agricultural products of Vietnam and other ASEAN countries.

At the second ASEAN-Australia Summit, the leaders of ASEAN and Australian PM Anthony Albanese highlighted the significance of the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership that was set up in late 2021, and highly valued progress in the ties over the years.

Leaders of ASEAN and Japan at the 19th ASEAN-India Summit (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN countries highly appreciated Australia's active contributions and effective support to the ASEAN Community building process. They thanked Australia for its helpful assistance in controlling and stamping out the Covid-19, as well as the recent AUD-124-million “Australia for ASEAN Futures” initiative to help regional countries in responding to challenges and boosting recovery development in a sustainable manner.

Leaders of both sides agreed on the need to continue to strengthen the exchange of trade and investment, market access support and the fostering of economic connections as well as the promotion of trade facilitation in the region.

Addressing the event, PM Chinh thanked Australia for the effective cooperation and support that the country has given to ASEAN members in the Covid-19 response over the past time. He affirmed Vietnam’s support for Australia's proposal to hold the ASEAN-Australia Summit to commemorate the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations in 2024 in Australia.

He held that in the coming time, the two sides need to work closely together to fully restore and promote trade and investment soon.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the second ASEAN-Australia Summit (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese leader suggested that Australia provide technical support and open up its market for ASEAN's agricultural products. He asked for Australia's assistance in boosting strategic infrastructure development, and active implementation of the Mekong-Australia Partnership framework, and support to efforts to promote the growth of the Mekong sub-region, including Vietnam's Mekong Delta region.

Concluding the summit, leaders of ASEAN and Australia adopted a cooperation declaration on the basis of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).

Regarding regional and international issues of shared concern, at the summits, leaders of the ASEAN and partners stressed that all states should show responsibility and share a common interest in efforts to maintain and ensure peace, security and stability in the region.

Staying persistent in its stance on the East Sea, ASEAN asked the partners to continue to support efforts to build an effective and substantial Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in line with international law and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982, heading to the building of an East Sea of peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development.

The partners affirmed their support for the role and efforts by the ASEAN in promoting the effective implementation of the Five-Point Consensus as well as support to Myanmar to seek sustainable and feasible solutions to overcome difficulties and stabilize its situation.

They showed deep concern over the recent developments in the Korean Peninsula and supported efforts to promote peace, stability and complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Vietnamplus