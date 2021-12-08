Party leader welcomes visiting chairman of Lao parliament

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R) and Chairman of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane at their meeting in Hanoi on December 7 (Photo: VNA)

The Lao leader thanked Vietnam for its enormous, timely, and effective support and assistance for his country. He affirmed that the Lao NA will keep close coordination with its Vietnamese counterpart to effectively carry out the agreements reached between leaders of the two Parties, countries, and parliaments.

Welcoming his guest, Party General Secretary Trong described the visit as a demonstration of the close and special ties between Vietnam and Laos.

He highly valued the important role of the two parliaments as well as their cooperation outcomes, asking the two NAs and their committees to enhance cooperation and information and experience sharing; organize workshops on law making, supervision, and decision of major issues; increase coordination in monitoring and promoting the governments, ministries, sectors, and localities’ implementation of signed programs and projects; and keep supporting each other at multilateral and inter-parliamentary forums.

The host leader also asked the two sides to work together to hold activities celebrating the Vietnam - Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year in 2022.

At the meeting, both host and guest expressed their delight that the special bilateral relations, set up by late Presidents Ho Chi Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane, and Souphanouvong and nurtured by generations of the countries’ Party and State leaders, have been unceasingly solidified and developing in a substantive and effective manner in all fields, generating practical benefits for the two peoples.

They also committed all-out efforts to maintain, nurture, and pass down the sound Vietnam - Laos relations to future generations.

The two leaders shared the view that their countries’ special ties are a priceless common asset of the two Parties and peoples, a vital relationship, an important resource for the national development and safeguarding in each nation, and also an active contribution to regional and global peace, stability, cooperation, and development.

On December 7 morning, Chairman Xaysomphone Phomvihane, his spouse, and the high-ranking delegation of the Lao NA laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi.

