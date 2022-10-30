Party leader arrives in Beijing, starting China visit

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and his entourage arrive in Beijing on October 30 afternoon. (Photo: VNA)
He was welcomed at the Beijing airport by Liu Jianchao, head of the International Liaison Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC); and Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai.
General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong is given flowers at the Beijing International Airport. (Photo: VNA)
Head of the International Liaison Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Liu Jianchao (R) welcomes Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the Beijing International Airport on October 30 (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong waves to Chinese delegates and Vietnamese Embassy officials who welcome his delegation at Beijing International Airport. (Photo: VNA)The visit is to express support to the development advocates and ideologies of the 20th congress of the CPC beneficial to peace, cooperation, and development; and the “leading nucleus” position of General Secretary Xi Jinping established by the CPC.
It is also to boost China’s policy on friendship and cooperation with Vietnam.