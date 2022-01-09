Party General Secretary receives Lao Prime Minister

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R) meets with Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh in Hanoi on January 8 (Photo: VNA)

The Lao PM congratulated Vietnam on the recent achievements and expressed his belief that under the Communist Party of Vietnam’s leadership, the Vietnamese people will harvest even greater attainments in the Doi moi (Renewal) process and successfully carry out the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress.

He appreciated Vietnam’s enormous, timely, and effective support and assistance for his country throughout history, including the aid in Covid-19 fight.

The Lao Party, State, and people will do their utmost to maintain and nurture the special Laos - Vietnam relations, he affirmed.

Highlighting the significance of his guest’s visit, the Party leader congratulated Laos on the achievements after one year of implementing the resolution of its 11th National Party Congress, voicing his belief that the Lao people will continue obtaining major successes.

The host noted that Vietnam always attaches importance and the top priority to enhancing the two countries’ special relations. It also consistently and strongly supports the reforms and development of Laos.

Applauding the mutual assistance in the pandemic combat, he emphasized the importance of the unceasing reinforcement of bilateral relations to each country’s stability and development, as well as to peace and cooperation in the region and the world at large.

The Vietnamese leader also underlined the importance of the two Governments’ coordination mechanism and asked both sides to keep advancing their political ties in a substantive manner.

At the meeting, both host and guest expressed their delight at the recent strides in Vietnam - Laos cooperation, affirming joint efforts to maintain and nurture bilateral ties.

The special Vietnam - Laos relationship is a priceless common asset of the two Parties and peoples and also an important resource for the national development and defense in each country, greatly contributing to regional and global peace, stability, cooperation, and development, according to the leaders.

Earlier the same day, the Lao PM paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late Vietnamese leader’s mausoleum and laid wreaths at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs in Hanoi.

