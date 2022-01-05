Organization commissions of Vietnamese, Lao Parties foster cooperation

At the online talks between the two commissions (Photo: VNA)

Sisay Leudetmounsone, head of the Lao commission, congratulated Vietnam on the achievements the country has recorded during the cause of reform, considering them a great source of encouragement and good lessons for Laos in national construction and development.

She informed the Vietnamese side about the situation in Laos, as well as the Party building, including the organization and personnel work of the LPRP.

Assessing the implementation of the cooperation agreement between the two commissions in the 2016-2020 period, Truong Thi Mai, head of the Vietnamese commission, said the two commissions have worked hard to roll out the agreement and further improve the quality of the Party building work, contributing to successfully implementing the resolutions adopted at national congresses of each Party.

The officials consented to promote the exchange of information and experience in Party and political system building, as well as delegation exchange at different levels.

The two sides will also step up communication work to raise public awareness of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

They will coordinate to organize activities marking the 60th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties, and 45 years of the signing of the Vietnam – Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.

At the end of the talks, the officials signed a cooperation agreement between the two commissions for the 2022-2026 period.

Vietnamplus