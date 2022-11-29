NA Vice Chairman pays working visit to Egypt

NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai (L) and First Deputy Speaker of the Egyptian House of Representatives Ahmed Saad El-Din Mohamed Abd El-Rehim (Photo: VNA)



During the visit, Hai held talks with First Deputy Speaker of the Egyptian House of Representatives Ahmed Saad El-Din Mohamed Abd El-Rehim who said that the two sides have supported each other at international forums in line with common stances in various issues such as human rights and disarmament.

He appreciated Vietnam’s backing for Arab problems, as well as the country’s viewpoints at multilateral forums, especially at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).The Egyptian leader also expressed his wish that Vietnam will continue to support Egypt at international forums and in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and suggested the two parliaments promote cooperation and exchange of delegations at all levels, and share legislative experience in order to contribute to promoting the bilateral collaboration in the fields of economy, trade, education, tourism, culture and heritage conservation.Hai affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to and wishes to strengthen the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries and the two legislative bodies in a comprehensive and practical manner.This visit aimed to continue consolidating and developing the good bilateral friendship and cooperation, he said, adding that Vietnam always appreciates the important role and position of Egypt in Africa and the world, especially at regional and international multilateral organisations and forums such as the UN, the African Union (AU), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).He asked the two countries’ ministries and sectors to soon hold the sixth meeting of the inter-governmental committee to review and put forward specific measures to improve multifaceted cooperation.Hai proposed the two sides strengthen collaboration in culture and tourism, cooperation between localities, and people-to-people exchanges.