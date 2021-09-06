NA leader arrives in Austria for 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue is welcomed at the airport (Photo: VNA) The conference, which is being jointly held by the IPU and the Austrian Parliament from September 6-8 in in-person format, is themed “Parliamentary leadership for more effective multilateralism that delivers peace and sustainable development for the people and planet.”



NA Chairman Hue is scheduled to deliver speeches on the overall topic of the conference and at some discussions, focusing on sustainable development, the response to COVID-19 and post-pandemic recovery.

On the sidelines of the event, the Vietnamese NA leader will have meetings with leaders of the IPU, parliaments of some countries and some international organisations. He will also attend a Vietnam-Austria business forum.

The conference is a new and special mechanism of the IPU, aiming to contribute a common voice to the United Nations on the settlement of global issues. It is held every five years.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue meets with the ambassadors to five European countries (Photo: VNA)

Also on September 5 evening, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met Vietnamese Ambassadors to the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Austria and Germany.



He lauded the efforts of Vietnamese representative agencies abroad, including those in Europe, in implementing the vaccine diplomacy, asking the ambassadors to continue to work hard by all means and all channels to bring more COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam.

The ambassadors should exert more efforts to seek more vaccine sources and remove all obstacles in procedures to bring vaccines and medical supplies home as fast and soon as possible, he requested.