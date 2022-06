National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (Photo:VNA)

He is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh and many other high-ranking officials in the visit that takes place in the context that bilateral relations saw positive developments after the two countries upgraded ties to a comprehensive partnership in 2018 during a visit by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, manifesting the determination of their leaders in pushing up the relations.

VNA