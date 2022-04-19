National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue receives Indian Lower House Speaker Om Birla. (Photo: SGGP)

On the afternoon of the same day, NA Chairman Hue hosted an official welcome for Speaker Om Birla. After the welcome, the two leaders led their delegations to join talks.



Chairman Hue appreciated the visit by the Indian Speaker Om Birla, especially in the context the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.



Vietnam considers India a global power and supports the country to play a greater role in multilateral institutions, Hue said, adding that Vietnam also welcomes India to step up its "Act East" policy and deeply participate in the mechanisms led by ASEAN.



Noting that the two countries have many similar development goals, Speaker Om Birla suggested the two sides promote cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, science and technology, services, digital transformation, among others.



National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Indian Lower House Speaker Om Birla at the NA Building. (Photo: SGGP)



On the same day, Indian Lower House Speaker Om Birla was received by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.



At the meeting, President Phuc congratulated achievements the Government and people of India have gained in the cause of national construction and development as well as the country’s increasing role and position in the international arena.



In order to continue promoting the Vietnam-India comprehensive strategic partnership in the coming time, Phuc proposed a number of specific orientations and asked for the support from the Indian Parliament. At the talks, the two leaders also discussed a number of international and regional issues of mutual concern, including the East Sea issue and the situation in Ukraine. They emphasized the need for compliance with international laws and welcomed efforts made for dialogue and negotiations.On the same day, Indian Lower House Speaker Om Birla was received by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.At the meeting, President Phuc congratulated achievements the Government and people of India have gained in the cause of national construction and development as well as the country’s increasing role and position in the international arena.In order to continue promoting the Vietnam-India comprehensive strategic partnership in the coming time, Phuc proposed a number of specific orientations and asked for the support from the Indian Parliament.



The scene of the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)



Affirming the tradition of mutual assistance between the two countries, the Indian Speaker said he believed that the two nations will continue to support each other to cope with global challenges in the time to come.

Speaker Om Birla emphasized that the relationship between India and Vietnam is developing well in all aspects, especially in the field of politics with the exchange of high-ranking delegations.Affirming the tradition of mutual assistance between the two countries, the Indian Speaker said he believed that the two nations will continue to support each other to cope with global challenges in the time to come.





VNA