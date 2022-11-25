NA Chairman receives President of Clark Development Corporation

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue received President of the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) Agnes Devanadera in Manila on November 25 as part of his official visit to the Philippines. (Photo: VNA)



The Clark Development Corporation was established to operate, administer, manage and develop the Clark Freeport Zone (CFZ) and the Clark Special Economic Zone (CSEZ).

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and President of the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) Agnes Devanadera. (Photo: VNA)



The top legislator noted that many Vietnamese companies and groups are investing billions of USD abroad in the fields of IT, energy, agricultural product processing and real estate.



Meanwhile, Vietnam has so far attracted 35,000 projects with a total registered capital of over US$435 billion, he said, adding that Vietnam has been evaluated by the United Nations as one of the 20 most successful countries in the world in terms of foreign direct investment attraction.



He, therefore, suggested Vietnamese and Philippine businesses step up investment promotion in the time ahead to match potential and strength of both sides.

At the meeting, Devanadera expressed her hope that Vietnam will share its development policies and experience, as well as cooperation orientations for the two sides in the time ahead.Hue emphasised that the Clark Special Economic Zone is on the right track as it has ensured the harmony of industrial and urban development and environmental protection.

