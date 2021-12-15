NA Chairman meets with RoK Prime Minister in Seoul

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (left) meets with RoK Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum in Seoul on December 14. (Photo: VNA)

The legislature, together with the Vietnamese Government, will work to simplify procedures for Korean firms to invest and do business profitably in Vietnam for a long term, Hue pledged.

He said Vietnam wants to foster cooperation with the RoK in different fields, especially economy, trade and investment, and lauded growth in bilateral economic ties despite adverse impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For his part, Kim said the close relations between the Vietnamese and RoK NAs demonstrate the will and aspirations of the two countries’ people.

The PM affirmed that the RoK attaches importance to the relationship with Vietnam, saying Vietnam continues to be a major partner in the RoK Government’s New Southern Policy.

Both leaders expressed their support for upgrading the bilateral relationship to a new height on the occasion of the 30th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties next year.

The two countries should expand collaboration in areas such as national defense and security, and coordinate in organizing activities to celebrate the 30th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations, they said.

Both leaders reaffirmed efforts to complete the target of raising two-way trade to US$100 billion by 2023 and US$150 billion by 2030 in the direction of balanced trade.

They agreed to urge relevant agencies to exchange information about policies on post-pandemic tourism recovery, including the mutual recognition of vaccine passports and the early resumption of commercial flights.

Hue used this occasion to thank the RoK Government and people for their donation of medical supplies, including nearly 1.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, to Vietnam.

The top legislator suggested the two sides cooperate in the research of vaccines and treatment drugs and the transfer of production technologies, to fight not only Covid-19 but also other diseases.

Hue noted his hope that the RoK PM and Government will give more support to Vietnamese citizens in the country, ensuring their legitimate rights and interests, particularly laborers and Vietnamese in multicultural families.

Vietnamplus