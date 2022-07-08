Laos enjoys US$400 million of trade surplus with Vietnam





Illustrative image (Source: AFP/VNA)

The ministry reported that in the period, Laos earned about $620 million from exporting goods to Vietnam, while importing about $216 million worth of goods from the neighbouring country.

Meanwhile, Laos’ export revenue generated from the Chinese market in the first six months of this year hit $1.13 billion while imports were $680 million.

However, the country suffered trade deficit with Thailand, with exports of $565.5 million and imports of $1.6 billion, according to the ministry.

It said that Vietnam is a major foreign investor and trade partner of Laos.

Last year, trade between Laos and Vietnam reached $1.37 billion, up 33 percent year on year, including Vietnam’s imports of $780 million, a surge of 70 percent over the previous year.

Vietnam mainly exports to Laos iron and steel, fuel, fertilisers, vegetables, ceramics, electrical wires, paper, and textiles, while importing ores and other minerals, fertilisers, timber and wood products, rubber and vegetables from the neighbouring country.

VNA