Lao top legislator begins official visit to Vietnam

This is the first overseas trip by Saysomphone Phomvihane in his capacity as head of the Lao legislative body, also the first in-person visit by a foreign legislative leader to Vietnam since the beginning of the 15th tenure of the Vietnamese legislature.

As close neighbors, the people of Vietnam and Laos have a traditional and long-lasting friendship. Bilateral cooperation has become more diverse, and been unceasingly consolidated and updated in terms of both quantity and quality.



Facing the global pandemic, Vietnam was the first to send a special flight transporting medical equipment and senior experts to help Laos fight the second wave of the Covid-19.



Over the recent years, the relations between the two National Assemblies continue to be accelerated which have made important contributions to the comprehensive relationship between the two countries. In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, leaders of the two law-making bodies have been maintaining their regular contacts in flexible forms.

Chairman of the Lao National Assembly led by Saysomphone Phomvihane and a high ranking delegation of the Lao NA arrived in Hanoi on December 6 morning, starting a three-day official visit to Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

The official visit to Vietnam by Saysomphone Phomvihane manifests the special political trust and importance from the Party, State and National Assembly of Laos as well as from him personally to Vietnam and the bilateral relations.

In the coming visit, the two sides will continue pushing up the implementation of the agreement on the cooperation between the two parliaments, exchange ideas on orientations and measures to strengthen cooperation between the two countries and parliaments in the time to come; and share experience in implementing the functions of the National Assemblies in the fields of making laws, supervising and deciding on important issues of the countries.

