Lao Prime Minister wraps up Vietnam visit

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh (Photo: SGGP)

During the visit, the two PMs held talks, attended signing ceremonies for cooperation agreements, launched the Year of Vietnam – Laos Solidarity and Friendship, co-chaired the 44th meeting of the Vietnam – Laos Inter-Governmental Committee on Bilateral Cooperation, and met businesses from the two countries.

Viphavanh paid a courtesy call to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong as well as met President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

He paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum and laid a wreath at a monument to war heroes and martyrs on Bac Son street, Hanoi.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for Lao Minister of Public Security Gen. Vilay Lakhamphong. Lao Deputy PM and Minister of National Defence Gen. Chansamone Chanyalath visited former Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and former Minister of National Defence Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich. Meanwhile, Vilay Lakhamphong also held talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Gen. To Lam.

During talks and exchanges, both sides reaffirmed the two countries’ consistent policies of treasuring and giving the top priority to consolidating bilateral great relationship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.

Despite Covid-19 pandemic, the two countries maintained the exchange of delegations via all channels and regularly carried out bilateral cooperation mechanisms in various forms.

The two sides pledged to maintain all-level visits and exchanges in a flexible and effective manner while seriously and effectively realising agreements reached by their leaders.

The two PMs discussed ways to lift economic ties on par with bilateral special ties and vowed to step up connectivity between the two economies, including in hard and soft infrastructure, especially road, railway and airway transportation projects, thus helping Laos achieve its goal of becoming a regional logistics centre linking with seas and oceans.

They promised to effectively carry out economic agreements, create a stable and transparent legal corridor and business environment conducive to enterprises.

Priority will be given to improving the quality of education-training collaboration; enhancing cultural, sport and tourism exchanges; and developing coordination in clean agriculture, e-commerce, digital transformation and innovation.

Leaders consented to joint celebrations during 2022 – Year of Vietnam – Laos, Laos – Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship to mark the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and the 45th anniversary of the signing of Vietnam – Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation. They will effectively realise protocols and plans on national defence-security cooperation, as well as work closely together to seek, unearth and repatriate remains of Vietnamese soliders falling in Laos.

They vowed to continue working closely together and offering mutual support at multilateral forums, particularly in ASEAN, the United Nations and Mekong sub-regional cooperation mechanisms. They will maintain ASEAN’s common stance on strategic issues related to regional peace and stability, including the East Sea issue.

The two PMs witnessed the signing and exchange of nine cooperation documents in security, border, economic, banking, education, health care and electricity fields.

On the occasion, Viphavanh invited Chinh to visit Laos in his time of convenience. Chinh accepted the invitation with pleasure.

VNA