Lao Prime Minister begins Vietnam visit

Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh (front, centre) arrives at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on January 8 morning (Photo: VNA)



The Lao PM is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Naitonal Defence Chansamone Chanyalath; Deputy PM, Minister of Planning and Investment and Chairman of the Laos - Vietnam Cooperation Committee Sonexay Siphandone; Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith, and other ministers and officials.

It is the first visit by a foreign high-ranking leader to Vietnam this year, showing determination of the two countries’ leaders in promoting Vietnam - Laos special ties and effectively carrying out the Vietnam - Laos Joint Statement in June 2021.It is also the first meaningful event within the framework of the Vietnam - Laos, Laos - Vietnam Year of Solidarity and Friendship in order to further tighten bilateral special relationship.

Vietnamplus