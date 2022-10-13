Japanese retailer AEON to expand operation in Vietnam

Japanese retailer AEON expands operation in Vietnam

AEON plans to triple its malls in Vietnam to 16 between now and 2025, looking to gain an advantage in the food sector, reported Japan’s news service Nikkei Asia.

With almost 40 years of experience in Southeast Asia, the retailer will leverage the knowledge it has accumulated in Malaysia, and other markets to intensify its store opening campaign.

"We need to accelerate our store openings, which is why we must take new initiatives now," Yasuyuki Furusawa, head of Aeon Vietnam, said.

Strengthening its food businesses such as bakeries and kitchens is part of that effort, he added.

The retailer has so far opened some 200 stores in Vietnam, including six shopping malls and several supermarkets. Stores are concentrated in Ho Chi Minh City, the country's largest city, and Hanoi, the capital. A mall is set to open in the central city of Hue in 2024.

VNA