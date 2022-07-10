Japanese Embassy in Vietnam to open condolence books for late PM Abe Shinzo





The venue will be the embassy's headquarters at 27 Lieu Giai street, Ba Dinh district, Hanoi. People coming to pay respect are requested to bring their identity cards to present when entering and exiting the embassy.The former leader passed away at Nara Medical University in Nara prefecture on July 8. Earlier the same day, he was shot from behind while campaigning for a candidate of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in the prefecture.Abe, 67, was Japan's longest-serving prime minister. He served as Prime Minister from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020.

VNA