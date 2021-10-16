Italy presents additional 2.02 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Vietnam

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo: AFP/VNA)



Together with over 812,000 doses delivered on September 14, Italy has to date donated more than 2.8 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to support Vietnam’s inoculation drive.

In his thank-you letter addressed to his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh spoke highly of Italy’s practical assistance to Vietnam amid complicated developments of the pandemic, which showed a proof of the Vietnam-Italy strategic partnership and long-standing friendship between the countries.The two nations have stood side by side in the fight against the pandemic. Vietnam sent face masks and medical supplies to the European nation when it was hard-hit by Covid-19 in early 2020, and is among major recipients of vaccine donated by Italy, which is also one of the largest donors to the COVAX Facility.