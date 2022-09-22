HCMC, Seoul to foster cooperation relationship

Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of the People's Council of HCMC, pays a courtesy visit to the Chairman of the Seoul City Council Kim Hyeon Ki on September 22. (Photo: SGGP)

Continuing the visit to South Korea, the delegation of the People's Council of HCMC, led by Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairwoman of the People's Council of HCMC, paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman of the Seoul City Council Kim Hyeon Ki, on the afternoon of September 22.



Receiving the delegation, Chairman of the Seoul City Council Kim Hyeon Ki expressed his pleasure when the delegation of the People's Council of HCMC visited South Korea, especially on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries (1992-2022). Mr. Kim Hyeon Ki also highly appreciated the visit of the delegation to the Seoul City Council.



In response, the Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council thanked the Chairman of the Seoul City Council for welcoming the delegation considerately and respectfully. The Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council and the Chairman of the Seoul City Council spent time sharing information about the delegation's working sessions in South Korea.



Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le informed that Seoul is one of the seven localities of South Korea that have established friendly relations and bilateral cooperation with HCMC. Last August, the Mayor of Seoul visited HCMC with many tourism promotion activities and meetings with typical Korean businesses.



Chairman of the Seoul City Council Kim Hyeon Ki introduces to Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le and the delegation of the HCMC People's Council the display area of souvenirs from Vietnam. (Photo: SGGP)



Recalling the time when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in HCMC in 2021, the Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council expressed her gratitude when Seoul City supported HCMC with medical masks for Covid-19 prevention. On behalf of the leaders and people of HCMC, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le thanked the Chairman of the Seoul City Council and the people of Seoul.



According to Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, there is still a lot of room for the exchange and cooperation relationship between HCMC and localities of South Korea, including Seoul. She hopes that with the attention of the Chairman of the Seoul City Council, the two sides will strengthen exchanges, sharing, and cooperation in the future.



Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le said that over the past time, HCMC had sent many officials to participate in short-term training courses on urban management and smart traffic in Seoul. She hoped that Mr. Kim Hyeon Ki would continue to support the city so that many officials of HCMC would have the opportunity to study, exchange, and share experiences in South Korea. Along with that, he would pay attention to encouraging Korean businesses, especially those from Seoul, to actively seek cooperation opportunities in Vietnam, in general, and HCMC, in particular.



Earlier, Seoul City Council Chairman Kim Hyeon Ki said that the Seoul Startup Center had been opened in HCMC recently, contributing to enhancing startup exchanges between the two cities. The Chairman of the Seoul City Council wished that the two sides would continue to exchange and share for stronger cooperation for socio-economic development, as well as people's happiness.



Kim Hyeon Ki also affirmed that the Seoul City Council would always care for and support Vietnamese citizens living and studying there in the spirit of considering them as Seoul citizens.



* Next, the HCMC People's Council delegation visited the Seoul Transport Operation & Information Service (TOPIS). Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le hoped that this visit and the working session would open up new opportunities for exchanges and cooperation between the Seoul City Council and the HCMC People's Council.Recalling the time when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in HCMC in 2021, the Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council expressed her gratitude when Seoul City supported HCMC with medical masks for Covid-19 prevention. On behalf of the leaders and people of HCMC, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le thanked the Chairman of the Seoul City Council and the people of Seoul.According to Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, there is still a lot of room for the exchange and cooperation relationship between HCMC and localities of South Korea, including Seoul. She hopes that with the attention of the Chairman of the Seoul City Council, the two sides will strengthen exchanges, sharing, and cooperation in the future.Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le said that over the past time, HCMC had sent many officials to participate in short-term training courses on urban management and smart traffic in Seoul. She hoped that Mr. Kim Hyeon Ki would continue to support the city so that many officials of HCMC would have the opportunity to study, exchange, and share experiences in South Korea. Along with that, he would pay attention to encouraging Korean businesses, especially those from Seoul, to actively seek cooperation opportunities in Vietnam, in general, and HCMC, in particular.Earlier, Seoul City Council Chairman Kim Hyeon Ki said that the Seoul Startup Center had been opened in HCMC recently, contributing to enhancing startup exchanges between the two cities. The Chairman of the Seoul City Council wished that the two sides would continue to exchange and share for stronger cooperation for socio-economic development, as well as people's happiness.Kim Hyeon Ki also affirmed that the Seoul City Council would always care for and support Vietnamese citizens living and studying there in the spirit of considering them as Seoul citizens.* Next, the HCMC People's Council delegation visited the Seoul Transport Operation & Information Service (TOPIS).



The HCMC People's Council delegation visits the Seoul Transport Operation & Information Service (TOPIS). (Photo: SGGP)



On this occasion, Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le also wrote a scrapbook at the Seoul City Council.



Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le expressed her impression of the center's features. At the same time, she affirmed that the field trip was a valuable experience for HCMC in the construction and operation of the Smart Traffic Operations Center.On this occasion, Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le also wrote a scrapbook at the Seoul City Council.

By August 2021, South Korea was the third-largest investor out of 116 countries and territories in HCMC, with more than 1,900 projects with a total capital of over US$5.3 billion.



As for trade, HCMC's exports to South Korea exceeded $1.9 billion in 2021, and imports from South Korea reached more than $3.4 billion, mainly industrial goods, machinery, and electrical components.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Bao Nghi