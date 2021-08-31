HCMC receives 100 metric tons of liquid medical oxygen from India

At the hand-over ceremony (Photo: SGGP) Tran Phuoc Anh, Director of the municipal Department of Foreign Affairs, thanked the Indian Government and people for their valuable and timely support, which is a mirror of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.





The aid, given to Cho Ray Hospital in HCMC, will significantly contribute to the pandemic combat in Vietnam, Anh said, expressing his hope that with the mutual support and cooperation, Vietnam and India will soon contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Madan Mohan Sethi, India’s Consul General to HCMC, highlighted the fruitful relations between the two countries, and affirmed that India always considers Vietnam a trustworthy, close partner in not only national defence, economy and IT, but also in health care.

He viewed enhancing cooperation between countries as an effective measure to fight Covid-19, saying India stands ready to join hands with Vietnam in this regard, especially in the sharing of knowledge and technology and improving the quality of medical personnel.

VNA