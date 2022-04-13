HCMC leaders extend greeting to Lao diplomats on Bunpimay

Vice secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (L) and Lao Consul General Phimpha Keomixay



Extending his greetings on behalf of the municipal leaders and people, Hai thanked the Lao representative agency, government, and people for their support for the city during the Covid-19 outbreak last year.

Congratulating the Lao Government and people on overcoming pandemic-induced difficulties and recording socio-economic achievements and national growth, he stated HCMC always stands ready to strengthen its friendship and multifaceted cooperation, particularly in economics, with Laos.The official noted that special attention is paid to exchanges and collaboration between young Vietnamese and Lao people to preserve and promote good traditions between the nations.Lao Consul General Phimpha Keomixay took the occasion to thank Vietnam’s assistance to Laos’ national construction and development, particularly HCMC’s support for its response to Covid-19 and for the Lao community in the city during the latest outbreak.Wishing for further support from local authorities for the general consulate, the diplomat stressed that the Lao Government, people and localities are willing to team up with the city for delegation exchanges and economic cooperation.

Vietnamplus