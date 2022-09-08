HCMC enhances cooperation with Cambodian capital

Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) receives Governor of Phnom Penh Khuong Sreng (Photo: SGGP)

Welcoming the governor’s working visit on the occasion of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year, Nen considered it a vivid manifestation of the two countries’ time-honored friendship, thus contributing to strengthening the relations between the two cities.



He thanked the Government and people of Cambodia and Phnom Penh for sharing and supporting his city during the Covid-19 outbreak, suggesting both sides intensify collaboration in tourism, education and training, and people-to-people exchanges.



For his part, Khuong Sreng briefed the host on the outcomes of his talks with Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC Phan Van Mai, during which both sides agreed to boost collaboration in education and training of medical staff, tourism development, and people-to-people exchanges. The city leader also proposed Phnom Penh authorities continue paying attention to the Vietnamese community living there, and facilitating the operation of the Cho Ray-Phnom Penh Hospital in Cambodia.



Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) gives a souvenir to Governor of Phnom Penh Khuong Sreng (Photo: SGGP)

The Phnom Penh administration always supports and creates favorable conditions to expand the operational scale of the Cho Ray - Phnom Penh Hospital, thus bringing practical benefits to the people of Phnom Penh in particular and Cambodia in general, and contributing to tightening the precious traditional friendship and solidarity between the two nations, he added.





VNA