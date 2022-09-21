Hanoi intensifies cooperation with UK, Irish localities

Vice Secretary of Hanoi Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council Nguyen Ngoc Tuan (R) presents gifts to Chief Executive of Ireland's Dublin City Owen P. Keegan



During their stay, the delegation worked with representatives from several agencies of London on planning and planning management, conservation of historical and cultural works, waste and wastewater treatment, environmental protection and public transport.

The delegation also had a working session with Jaewon Peter Chun, President at World Smart Cities Forum (WSCF), which is a non-profit organisation established to assist local governments and municipalities to solve current urban challenges by building and developing human-centric smart cities around the world.At their meeting, Jaewon Peter Chun introduced Hanoi officials to the forum’s goals, models and technology applications in building smart cities over the world.Tuan expressed his wish that the WSCF will continue to assisting Hanoi in its smart city construction and development, and assigned the city’s agencies to continue to research and propose specific models and solutions in the coming time.Before arriving in the UK, the Hanoi delegation paid a working visit to Ireland from September 17-19, during which they held meetings with Chief Executive of Dublin City Owen P. Keegan and Mayor of Dublin City Carolin Conroy.During the meetings, the Hanoi leader said that his visit aimed at strengthening the friendship and cooperation between Hanoi and Dublin and other localities of Ireland.