Hanoi intensifies cooperation with UK, Irish localities

Vice Secretary of Hanoi Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council Nguyen Ngoc Tuan (R) presents gifts to Chief Executive of Ireland's Dublin City Owen P. Keegan
During their stay, the delegation worked with representatives from several agencies of London on planning and planning management, conservation of historical and cultural works, waste and wastewater treatment, environmental protection and public transport.The delegation also had a working session with Jaewon Peter Chun, President at World Smart Cities Forum (WSCF), which is a non-profit organisation established to assist local governments and municipalities to solve current urban challenges by building and developing human-centric smart cities around the world.
At their meeting, Jaewon Peter Chun introduced Hanoi officials to the forum’s goals, models and technology applications in building smart cities over the world.
Tuan expressed his wish that the WSCF will continue to assisting Hanoi in its smart city construction and development, and assigned the city’s agencies to continue to research and propose specific models and solutions in the coming time.
Before arriving in the UK, the Hanoi delegation paid a working visit to Ireland from September 17-19, during which they held meetings with Chief Executive of Dublin City Owen P. Keegan and Mayor of Dublin City Carolin Conroy.
During the meetings, the Hanoi leader said that his visit aimed at strengthening the friendship and cooperation between Hanoi and Dublin and other localities of Ireland.
Vice Secretary of Hanoi Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council Nguyen Ngoc Tuan poses for a photo with Dublin leaders (Photo: VNA)
He proposed that the Irish city exchange and share experience with the Vietnamese capital city in planning, urban management, waste and wastewater treatment and environment, preservation of architectural and heritage works, administrative reform, the decentralisation of state management, and innovation in management to meet the internal needs of the people such as economy, education, health care, culture, security and transport.
He also said he hopes Dublin will pay attention to, and introduce capable and experienced businesses to promote investment in Hanoi.
The Dublin leaders agreed that as the Covid-19 pandemic is put under control, Vietnam and Ireland in general and the two capital cities in particular can see a lot of favourable opportunities to resume, promote and develop their cooperation and friendship in the coming time.
They also committed to coordinating and assigning relevant agencies to exchange and share experience in urban planning.
