Germany’s DW considers Vietnam new destination for European companies

Vietnam was one of the few Asian countries that did not experience an economic contraction during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021, it said. This year, the country’s GDP is expected to grow by around 5.5 percent, according to the World Bank.German automotive supplier Brose, which has 11 factories in China, is currently deciding between Thailand and Vietnam for a new production location.In December, Denmark's Lego announced it will build a US$1 billion factory near the southern business hub of Ho Chi Minh City, one of the largest European investment projects in Vietnam to date.It quoted Daniel Müller, manager at the German Asia-Pacific Business Association, as saying: "It currently looks as if, in particular, medium-sized companies are increasingly striving to enter the Vietnam market.”Vietnam has become a more attractive destination for investors, Raphael Mok, head of Asia Country Risk at Fitch Solutions, told DW.The article noted the EU and Vietnam ratified a free-trade agreement in 2020, which included an investment pact, the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA). Bilateral trade rose to EUR49 billion (US$52.08 billion) in 2021, up from 20.8 billion in 2012, the year talks began over the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).A report by Germany Trade & Invest, a research and advisory platform, points out that these pacts also give European firms easier access to public procurements in Vietnam.

Vietnamplus