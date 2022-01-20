Foreigners, overseas Vietnamese to benefit from favourable entry procedures

Air passengers handle entry procedures at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC According to a dispatch recently issued by the official, foreigners entering Vietnam are those invited or guaranteed by agencies, organisations, or individuals in line with the law on foreigners’ entry into, exit from, transit through, and residence in Vietnam. Regarding the foreigners wishing to come to Vietnam for tourism purposes, in the short term, they are still welcomed under the pilot programme on reopening to international tourists.



Foreigners, and overseas Vietnamese and their relatives with valid entry papers can enter the country without undergoing personal examination, visa granting, and visa exemption procedures again. They also don’t need to seek entry approval from ministries, sectors, or localities.

In terms of the foreigners who haven’t got visas, provincial-level People’s Committees will consider approving their entry so as to create optimal conditions for them to work, attend meetings, study, or engage in humanitarian activities. Meanwhile, ministries, sectors, and central agencies will make decisions on the invitation and reception of foreigners coming to work with them, and be responsible for managing those persons, according to the dispatch.