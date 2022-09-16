Deputy PM attends opening of 19th CAEXPO, CABIS

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh addresses the opening of CAEXPO and CABIS. (Photo: VNA)

Hailing the important achievements that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China have gained over the years, especially the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, security, prosperity and sustainable development. ASEAN and China have continued to be each other's largest trade partner with two-way trade reaching over US$669 billion in 2021. China is the biggest investor in many ASEAN countries. Meanwhile, bilateral cooperation in disease control, poverty reduction, culture, people-to-people exchanges have also been strengthened, benefiting people of both sides, according to the Deputy PM.

Minh underlined that amid the complicated and unexpected changes in the regional and global situation, ASEAN countries and China should continue to strengthen cooperation in dealing with challenges and speed up sustainable post-pandemic recovery.



He stressed the need to make full use of opportunities from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the ASEAN-China Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA), thus bolstering bilateral trade in a balanced and sustainable manner.



The Deputy PM suggested the Chinese Government create favourable conditions for the increased import of goods and high-quality farm produce from Vietnam as well as other ASEAN countries via Vietnam.



He asked for China’s coordination in maintaining stable supply and production chains as well as smooth customs clearance activities in all circumstances, diversifying goods transportation methods by road, rail, sea and air, promoting partnershipss in the fields of innovation, digital transformation, digital economy, and e-commerce, and strengthening collaboration in the fields of green and sustainable development.



CAEXPO is one of the 10 leading trade fairs of China, which has been held annually since 2004. This year, Vietnam continues to participate in the event at the largest scale with an display area of over 2,000sq.m, along with the online exhibition by 80 enterprises to introduce Vietnamese strong products such as agricultural and aquatic products, processed food, wooden furniture and handicrafts, consumer goods, as well as investment, tourism and trade services.

Vietnamplus