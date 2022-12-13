Czech Republic supports strengthened Vietnam-EU relations: official

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang receives her Czech counterpart on December 12. (Photo baoquocte.vn)

During a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Le Thi Thu Hang as part of his visit to Vietnam from December 12 to 13, Jiri said that as the rotating President of the EU Council in the second half of 2022, the Czech Government has always actively boosted the removal of the European Commission’s IUU “yellow card” warning against Vietnam’s aquatic product exports.



It also calls on EU member countries to soon ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).



Jiri appreciated the role of the Vietnamese community in Czech, particularly their contributions to the country’s Covid-19 prevention and control.



Hang spoke highly of the visit by Jiri and the Czech pharmaceutical medical business delegation which she said helps boost the two countries’ relations, particularly in the pharmaceutical industry.



She emphasized that Vietnam always pays attention to boosting relationship with traditional partners and the Czech Republic is one of its prioritized partners in Central and Eastern Europe.



Hang said that Vietnam is grateful for the Czech Government’s donation of 250,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses that practically contribute to Vietnam’s Covid-19 prevention and control.



At the meeting, the two agreed to increase contact and exchange of delegations at all levels.



They expressed satisfaction at the coordination between the two foreign ministries at multilateral forums, agreeing to continue strengthening cooperation and mutual support at regional and international organizations.



They also showed their delight at the economic achievements that the two countries made over the past time and agreed that it is necessary to strengthen effective and substantive cooperation in areas where the two sides have potential and strengths.



They also agreed to encourage and create favorable conditions for investment projects and joint ventures of the two countries based on effectively taking advantage of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and implementing the results of the 7th meeting of the Vietnam-Czech Intergovernmental Committee.

VNA